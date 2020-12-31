Old Video From Dehradun Viral as Jio Tower Burning in Punjab

A video showing a burning mobile tower has gone viral with the false claim that it shows telecommunications company, Reliance Jio’s mobile tower burning in Punjab.

This comes amid allegations by the protesting farmers that the new farm laws were made to favour business giants like Mukesh Ambani, which reportedly resulted in vandalism of mobile towers in Punjab.

The viral video, however, is three years old, of an incident that took place in Dehradun, where a mobile tower had caught fire due to a short-circuit.