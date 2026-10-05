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Old Video Falsely Shared as One Showing the Allegedly Hijacked Flydubai Flight

We found that the video is from 2025 and shows Israeli basketball player Yam Madar.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Israeli passengers aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 celebrating after helping subdue an attacker following the violent cockpit incident.

  • The video went viral after a recent incident in which a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to divert to Tabuk following an altercation between the two pilots.

  • The official social media accounts of DT Next, an Indian news organisation, also shared the video with a similar claim.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows Israeli basketball player Yam Madar celebrating on a flight.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video carrying similar visuals, shared on TikTok in 2025.

  • The video was uploaded by Sport 5, a major Israeli television network, on 18 August 2025.

  • It is captioned, "Don't take a sleeping pill: This is what it's like to be with Yam Madar on the plane". (translated from Hebrew to English)

  • While running a keyword search, we found the same video uploaded by the official Facebook account of Sport 5 as well.

  • Upon a Google search, we found out that Yam Madar is an Israeli basketball player.

Conclusion: The video is old and shows Israeli basketball player Yam Madar celebrating on a flight.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Israel   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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