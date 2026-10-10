No, This Video Doesn’t Show Hindu Orgs Reaching Jantar Mantar Around 10 October

A video showing a large group of bikers carrying saffron flags is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows a pro-Hindutva organisation reaching Delhi's Jantar Mantar, to counter the protest planned for 10 October.
Is it true?: No, the video is old and has been on the internet since March 2026.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the viral claim, which led us to an X post shared by 'Jat Association' on 29 March 2026.
The caption of the video claimed that it showed visuals from West Bengal.
This proves that the video is old and is being shared at a time where the planned protest at Jantar Mantar was disrupted.
Bajrang Dal denies involvement: The Bajrang Dal, in an X post, stated that the they would not be participated or be involved in the protest scheduled for 10 October at Jantar Mantar.S
Current situation: As on 4 pm on 10 October, there has been no mass protest at Jantar Mantar, after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police shortly after they arrived at the airport.
The authorities also prevented media personnel from reaching the designated protest site.
Sharing a video after his detention, Dipke named CJP's Ajinkya Shinde as the one leading the movement.
Conclusion: A six-month-old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of a pro-Hindutva organisation reaching Jantar Mantar.
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