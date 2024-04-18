Old Video Shared To Claim That Yemen Launched Attack on Israel Amid Tensions

Amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, a video showing bright red shots in the air is being shared as Yemen attacking Israel.
What does the claim read?: Those sharing the claim wrote that following the launch of suicide drones by Iran towards Israel, Yemen has also launched missiles at Israel.
The claim added that Tel Aviv was on high alert and the Iron Dome was prepared. Users also wrote that whether it leads to World War III or not, it would certainly affect global oil prices.
This post recorded 1.6 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
Is this true?: The claim is false as the video is old.
We were able to trace the video back to 2014 and hence, it predates the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
How did we find out?: We broke down the video into several keyframes and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on some of them.
The search results led us to the longer version of the viral video posted on Russian video platform 'RuTube' from 2014.
00:34 seconds onwards of this version, the portion in the viral video is visible.
According to this, the video showed the Ukraninian army firing at the cities of Donbass.
Similarly, a YouTube video by a channel named 'IA Oplot-Info' (translated from Russian to English) also posted this video on 3 December 2014 with the title "powerful night salvo."
We also found a version of the viral video on another YouTube channel named 'FSXHD' from 11 December 2015.
It was uploaded with the title, "Russian cluster bombs in Syria."
What is happening between Israel-Iran?:Iran launched a series of missiles and drones at Israel on 14 April, in response to a suspected Israeli attack on its official building in Damascus, Syria on 1 April, resulting in the death of 13 individuals, according to Al Jazeera.
Iran's air attack is the first direct offensive on Israel and has been termed Operation True Promise.
According to the Israeli military, most of the missiles were intercepted outside the country's borders with assistance from the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, and France. Additionally, Jordan intercepted some of the missiles that were targeted at Israel while they were passing through Jordanian airspace.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the US had also intercepted numerous missiles and drones launched at Israel from Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, reported Al Jazeera.
Conclusion: While we could not verify the context of the viral video, the footage is old and predates the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.
