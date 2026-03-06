Fact-Check: Old Video from 2022 Viral as Iran Missile Hitting King Fahd Bridge

A video showing a large explosion on a bridge leading to extensive damage is being shared with the claim that it shows an Iranian missile striking the King Fahd Bridge connecting Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a report by the New York Post from . It featured a very similar frame to the viral clip and noted, "New photos show the moment an explosion took place on Russia’s Kerch Strait bridge to Crimea." (sic.)
We then ran a relevant keyword search and were led to a YouTube video featuring the same clip from .
It was uploaded by Radio Free Europe and noted, "An early morning blast and ensuing fire hit a section of the dual road-and-rail Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait, and a span of the road bridge collapsed into the sea on October 8." (sic.)
The keyword search also led us to a report by CNN, which stated that a truck bomb explosion damaged the Kerch (Crimea) Bridge, collapsing sections of the roadway, and disrupting a key Russian supply route to Crimea during the Ukraine war.
The Kerch Strait connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, separating the Kerch Peninsula of Crimea in the west from the Taman Peninsula of Russia's Krasnodar Krai in the east.
Conclusion: The viral claim is false as this video is from Russia, dating back to 2022, and not related to the ongoing Iran-Israel war.
