Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Visuals Falsely Shared as Clips of Nepal Floods

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the current floods in Nepal.
The video was shared with the caption, "At least eight killed as Nepal flash flood damages roads, energy facilities".
Is it true?: No, the clips are old and unrelated to the current Nepal floods.
How did we find out?: The video contains two different clips of natural destruction claimed to be caused by the floods.
First Clip
We divided the first clip into multiple screenshots, ran reverse image searches on some of them using Google Lens, and found a Facebook post from 2021 that shared the same visuals.
The video, posted on , was captioned "Twenty people are missing in central Japan after a huge landslide hit Atami city following heavy rainfall."
10 News, the current affairs division of Australian television network Network 10, also shared the same video.
The post was captioned, "There are fears for at least 19 people currently missing after a mudslide hit homes in Atami, Japan, west of Tokyo. Rescue workers are currently underway to search for the missing people."
We also found a report by Al Jazeera, reporting on the same incident.
According to the article, heavy rain triggered landslides in the Atami city in Japan.
This proves that the video is old and shows a landslide in Japan.
Second clip
We ran a reverse image search on the second clip using Google Lens and found a video from 2025 that shared similar visuals.
The video, uploaded to Instagram on , was captioned, "31 July Tyrniauz, Bridge over the river Gerkhozhan". (translated from Udmurt to English)
We found a report by NBC News which is captioned, "A mudslide swept through the Russian city of Tyrnyauz, causing destruction but no injuries."
According to the post, the incident happened on .
Republic World also reported on the mudslide that hit Tyrnyauz in Russia, triggered by heavy rains.
This indicates that the clip from the viral video could be a visual of the landslides in Russia.
Since the original video was uploaded in 2025, the claim that the viral clip shows Nepal floods has been debunked.
Conclusion: The clips are old and unrelated to the current Nepal floods.
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