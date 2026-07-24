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Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Crowd Marching Towards Jantar Mantar Protest

We found out that the video dates back to April 2026.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being widely shared, claiming to show a bike convoy marching towards Jantar Mantar following the alleged detention of Sonam Wangchuk

  • The video is captioned, "Following reports of the alleged detention of renowned activist Sonam Wangchuk during his ongoing hunger strike, a large number of emotional supporters and youth have rapidly started arriving at Delhi's Jantar Mantar."

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old, unrelated and shows a bike convoy of Bhim Army.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 17 April 2026, sharing the same visuals.

  • The video's caption reads 'Jai Bhim', and we also recognised the blue flags belong to Bhim Army.

Conclusion: The video is old, unrelated and shows a Bhim Army bike convoy.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Jantar Mantar   Sonam Wangchuk   Webqoof 

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