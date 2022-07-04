Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Kashmiri Hindus Questioning Rahul Gandhi
The clip dates back to 2019 when a woman spoke to Rahul Gandhi about the conditions of Kashmiris.
A video, showing a woman angrily speaking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and getting teary eyed, is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows a Kashmiri Hindus living abroad asking Gandhi why he opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir related issues.
However, the video dates back to 24 August 2019, when several leaders including Rahul Gandhi had attempted to visit Srinagar. However, the leaders were not allowed to step out of the airport.
The video was shot inside the airplane, when Gandhi was on en route to Delhi. This woman stepped up to speak to Gandhi about the situation of the Kashmiris living under a lockdown that was imposed in Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370.
CLAIM
The caption with the viral posts say, "Kashmiri Hindus living abroad surrounded @RahulGandhi while travelling in an airplane and asked why he opposed @narendramodi on #Kashmir issues. (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a keyword search, we came across several news reports from August 2019, which carried this video.
As per a report in Scroll, the incident took place when Gandhi was on his way back to New Delhi after he was not allowed to enter Srinagar on 24 August 2019.
The report added that a woman spoke about how the lockdown imposed in Kashmir from 5 August post abrogation of Article 370 has affected the people living there.
In the viral video, the woman can be heard saying, "They are small kids, we want to see them. My brother is a heart patient, he stepped out to look for his kids, but his family member had no idea where he is for the past 10 days. We are in trouble."
The video was also shared by the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 25 August 2019.
She also took a dig at the centre's decision to revoke Article 370 in Kashmir leading to a lockdown.
Clearly, an old and unrelated video of a woman narrating the plight of Kashmiris since the lockdown to Rahul Gandhi was shared with a false narrative.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.