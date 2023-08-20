A video which shows a huge crowd gathered near a flyover is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows people from the Muslim community protesting in Rajasthan.
What have users said?: Social media users shared the video with a caption in Hindi that said, "Hindus who are still sleeping, open your eyes and see. These people are protesting in Jaipur against the killing of three Muslim men in train, even when they know (sic)."
The context: Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three passengers who were identified as Abdul Kadir, Asgar Kai, and Syed Saiffudin. The incident happened on 31 July in the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express.
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least June, which predates the killing, and is unrelated to recent protests in Rajasthan. It is reportedly from a rally in Bangladesh.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into several keyframes using a video verification tool named InVID WeVerify and performed a reverse image search on them.
A Google Lens search led us to a similar video uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named 'Asaad Fakharuddin'.
It was uploaded on 11 June and its caption mentioned that the video shows an open gathering of Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh after 10 years.
According to a report in The Daily Star, Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally in Dhaka on 10 June after 10 years. Jamaat is the largest Islamist party in Bangladesh.
The demands of the rally included controlling prices of daily essentials, release of the party chief Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and other leaders, and to hold the next national election under a caretaker government.
The party was declared illegal by a Bangladesh court in 2013.
About protests in Rajasthan: Thousands of Muslims gathered in Jaipur to protest against the killings of three Muslim passengers in train, Maktoob Media reported.
The report said that about two dozen Muslim organisations participated in the protests.
It further said that the protestors demanded a house for the family members of one of the victims Ali, a government job, and Rs 1 crore compensation.
Conclusion: While The Quint could not independently verify the location or context of the video, it is clear that that the video predates the killing of four men in Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)