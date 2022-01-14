Old Poster Supporting TMC Edited and Shared by Congress Ahead of Polls

A photograph showing two elderly men holding a poster supporting the Indian National Congress has gone viral ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state Assembly elections.

While one man in the photo is seen wearing saffron clothes, the other person is wearing a skull cap, representing the Hindu and Muslim community respectively. Those sharing the viral image claim that people from all communities are supporting the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

However, we found that the photograph has been altered to include the poster supporting Congress. The original photograph, posted in March 2021, was in support of the Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The photographs were shared ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.