Old Statement of Nancy Pelosi Shared as Reaction After Donald Trump’s 2024 Win

A video of Democratic Party leader and former speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi saying, "There’s no use in wishing good morning since it most definitely is not," is going viral on social media platforms.
Those sharing have claimed that she made this remark after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections.
What we found: We ran a keyword search using Pelosi's statement and came across a video on Facebook by ABC News from 24 June 2022.
It was uploaded with the title, "Pelosi responds to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade."
ABC noted Pelosi's remarks about the SC's decision. She further mentioned that it dismantled Americans' rights and had put health and safety at risk.
She also mentioned that the Republican-led Supreme Court had reached a radical objective of stripping away a woman's right and reproductive health choices.
We also found the politician speech's transcript on her website. The viral remark was the opening statement of Pelosi's speech in 2022.
Several media reports noted Pelosi's statement from the said date. You can read some of them here and here.
On 24 June 2022, the SC overturned the historic judgement which stated that the US Constitution protected a right to have an abortion. Following the judgement, the decision of a right to have an abortion was left to the states.
Conclusion: An old statement by Pelosi made after Roe v Wade was overturned is being shared as her remarks following Trump's election as the next President of the USA.
