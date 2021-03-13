Old Pics of Violence in Delhi, Bhainsa Revived With False Context

A set of four images, showing violence in Delhi and Telangana’s Bhainsa in 2020, is being shared on social media as visuals of a recent communal clash in Bhainsa.

On Thursday, 11 March, the area saw a spell of violence, in which some vehicles and a shop were set on fire. This occurred after a communal clash broke out between two religious communities in Bhainsa on Sunday, 7 March, for which 13 people, including two sitting councillors, were arrested.

However, we found that some images being shared are unrelated to this incident.