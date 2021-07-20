Old Photos of May Day Event Falsely Shared as Cuba Protest Images

A set of images is being circulated on social media to claim that the pictures are from the ongoing protest in Cuba which are being held against deteriorating living conditions, lack of services and calling for an end to the communist regime in the country.

However, we found that the the two images are not related to the protests in Cuba. While one image is from 2018, the other was captured in 2013 and both the images are of May Day celebrations in the island nation.

May Day or the 1st of May is celebrated as International Workers' Day also known as Labour Day to commemorate the historic labour movement.