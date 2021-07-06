Old Image From Bangladesh Shared as Waterlogged Road in Kolkata
The photo shows waterlogged roads of Dhaka, Mirpur and not Kolkata.
A photo showing waterlogged roads is being shared with the claim that it is from Kolkata and goes on to take a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for saying that she would transform Kolkata into a city like London.
However, we found that the photo is of Rokeya Sarani at Kaziparha in Dhaka's Mirpur and was clicked in 2018.
CLAIM
The claim in Bangla reads, "আমি চ্যালেঞ্জ করে বলতে পারি,পৃথিবীতে আর কোনো দেশ নেই কোনো নদি নেই,এমন কি কোনো শহর ও নেই যেখানে একই রাস্তায় বাস,বাইক,আর নৌকা এক সাথে চলতে পারে, আমরা গর্ব কিরে বলতে পারি,আমরা বাঙালি।কেননা এটা শুধুমাত্র আমাদের লন্ডনে সম্ভব।"
(Translation: I challenge you, there is no other country or river in the world, not even a city, where buses, bikes, and boats can run on the same road, we can proudly say we are Bengalis. Because this is only possible in our London.)
Another post by filmmaker Sudipto Sen shared the image with a similar claim and used the hashtag '#DidiHaiTohMumkinHai'. The post has now been deleted but the archived version can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND
On looking at the image carefully, we found a hoarding written in Bangla that read 'Life Aid Specialised Hospital Limited'.
A Google search showed that the hospital is located in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Taking a cue from here, we searched with the keyword 'Mirpur waterlogged roads' and it led us to a news website called 'bdnews24', that had done a photo story on the waterlogged roads of Mirpur on 1 June 2018.
The caption read, "Pedestrians faced immense troubles due to waterlogging on Rokeya Sarani at Kaziparha in Dhaka's Mirpur after rain on Thursday morning with the Metro rail work underway."
Although, we didn't find the exact image, but several elements from the images in the photo story matched with the viral image.
Although is it true that waterlogging was reported in several parts of Kolkata after heavy rainfall in June, but this image is neither from the city nor recent.
