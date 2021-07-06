ADVERTISEMENT

Old Image From Bangladesh Shared as Waterlogged Road in Kolkata

The photo shows waterlogged roads of Dhaka, Mirpur and not Kolkata.

Arpita Ghosh
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The photo claims that the road has been waterlogged in Kolkata.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A photo showing waterlogged roads is being shared with the claim that it is from Kolkata and goes on to take a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for saying that she would transform Kolkata into a city like London.

However, we found that the photo is of Rokeya Sarani at Kaziparha in Dhaka's Mirpur and was clicked in 2018.

CLAIM

The claim in Bangla reads, "আমি চ্যালেঞ্জ করে বলতে পারি,পৃথিবীতে আর কোনো দেশ নেই কোনো নদি নেই,এমন কি কোনো শহর ও নেই যেখানে একই রাস্তায় বাস,বাইক,আর নৌকা এক সাথে চলতে পারে, আমরা গর্ব কিরে বলতে পারি,আমরা বাঙালি।কেননা এটা শুধুমাত্র আমাদের লন্ডনে সম্ভব।"

(Translation: I challenge you, there is no other country or river in the world, not even a city, where buses, bikes, and boats can run on the same road, we can proudly say we are Bengalis. Because this is only possible in our London.)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of the post can be found <a href="https://perma.cc/T39W-AWZF">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

An archived version of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Another post by filmmaker Sudipto Sen shared the image with a similar claim and used the hashtag '#DidiHaiTohMumkinHai'. The post has now been deleted but the archived version can be found here.

WHAT WE FOUND

On looking at the image carefully, we found a hoarding written in Bangla that read 'Life Aid Specialised Hospital Limited'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>We found 'Life aid specialised hospital limited' was written on a hoarding.</p></div>

We found 'Life aid specialised hospital limited' was written on a hoarding.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

A Google search showed that the hospital is located in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Taking a cue from here, we searched with the keyword 'Mirpur waterlogged roads' and it led us to a news website called 'bdnews24', that had done a photo story on the waterlogged roads of Mirpur on 1 June 2018.

The caption read, "Pedestrians faced immense troubles due to waterlogging on Rokeya Sarani at Kaziparha in Dhaka's Mirpur after rain on Thursday morning with the Metro rail work underway."

Although, we didn't find the exact image, but several elements from the images in the photo story matched with the viral image.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The boatman in both the pics is wearing the same shirt, and 'Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project Contract' is written on the boards.&nbsp;</p></div>

The boatman in both the pics is wearing the same shirt, and 'Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project Contract' is written on the boards. 

(Source: Twitter/BDNews24/Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>All the elements match in both the photos.</p></div>

All the elements match in both the photos.

(Source: Twitter/BDNews24/Altered by The Quint)

Although is it true that waterlogging was reported in several parts of Kolkata after heavy rainfall in June, but this image is neither from the city nor recent.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

