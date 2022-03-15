ADVERTISEMENT

Old Photo of Reuters Building Shared as NYSE Featuring BJP’s Win in UP

We could trace the photo back to 2017 and found that it is a regular feature for the news agency to air news alerts.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The claim states that the photo shows NYSE displaying BJP's win in UP.</p></div>
i

A photo of a building which features a news alert that states 'Modi wins landslide election victory in India's biggest state' is being shared on social media.

The claim notes that it is the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the United States which rolled out the news alert after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

However, we found that the photo is old and it shows the Reuters' building and not the New York Stock Exchange. Further, this wasn't a unique feature for the Indian polls. The international news agency regularly features news alerts on its building.

Also Read

Video of Pro-Khalistan March Falsely Linked to AAP's Win in 2022 Punjab Polls

Video of Pro-Khalistan March Falsely Linked to AAP's Win in 2022 Punjab Polls
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The post is being shared with a caption that reads, "Please zoom for see the message of stock exchange New York (sic)."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of the post can be seen<a href="https://perma.cc/D6PW-JR5B"> </a><a href="https://perma.cc/D6PW-JR5B"><a href="https://perma.cc/D6PW-JR5B">here</a></a><a href="https://perma.cc/D6PW-JR5B">.</a></p></div>

An archived version of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The same post was shared on Facebook too. The archived posts can be seen here and here.

The Quint received a message about the image on its WhatsApp tipline as well.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We searched the headline of the digital scroll from the photo that read "Modi wins landslide election victory in India's biggest state" and found out that Reuters carried a photo story with the same headline in March 2017.

This was after the BJP won the Assembly election in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Reuters' 2017 report shows the same headline as that on the Reuters' building from the viral photo.</p><p></p></div>

Reuters' 2017 report shows the same headline as that on the Reuters' building from the viral photo.

(Source: Reuters /Screenshot Altered by The Quint)

Next, we conducted a Google reverse image search on the photo, and found that the photo was shared by BJP IT Cell Incharge Amit Malviya and Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur on Twitter back in 2017.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old tweet from 2017 from a BJP member with the same photo.&nbsp;</p></div>

An old tweet from 2017 from a BJP member with the same photo. 

(Source: Twitter /Screenshot Altered by The Quint)

Their tweets mentioned the place to be Canary Warf, a district of London.

On conducting a keyword search for the same, we found out that the photo was from the Reuters building in London and not NYSE in the US.

The photo from a stock photography agency Alamy confirms the location to be Thompson Reuters building in Canary Wharf, London.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo from Alamy showing Reuters' building in London.</p><p></p></div>

Photo from Alamy showing Reuters' building in London.

(Source: Alamy /Screenshot altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, this wasn't a unique feature for the Indian polls. Reuters' building does feature news alerts. We found various photos on Alamy which showed different news alerts.

Evidently, the picture is old and does not display any news about the recent election results of Uttar Pradesh at NYSE.

Also Read

Yogi's Cabinet: Here Are Some Leaders Likely to Get Ministerial Berths in UP

Yogi's Cabinet: Here Are Some Leaders Likely to Get Ministerial Berths in UP

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×