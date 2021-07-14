ADVERTISEMENT

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

While waterlogging was reported in various parts of Delhi, the viral images date back to 2018 and 2020.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A set of old images were shared to falsely show the current situation of New Delhi as monsoon hit the national capital.</p></div>
As monsoon finally set in over Delhi on Tuesday, 13 July, with the national capital witnessing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts, a set of images was circulated to show the recent situation of waterlogging in Delhi.

While waterlogging was reported in various parts of the national capital on Tuesday, the viral images are old with some of them dating back to 2018 and others are from 2020.

CLAIM

The claim along with the images showing traffic jams and waterlogging took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://archive.is/O1k2l">here</a>.</p></div>

You can view the archived version here.

(Source: Twitter/ Screenshot)

Several Twitter users shared the image with the claim that they were recent visuals and the archived posts can be viewed here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We found that all the viral images are old and do not show the current situation in Delhi. Let's take a look at them one by one.

IMAGE 1

On performing a simple Google reverse image search, we came across an article published by Hindustan Times in July 2018 that carried the viral image.

The image was attributed to HT photographer Sanchit Khanna.

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

(Source: Hindustan Times/ Screenshot)

As per the caption, the image was captured near Anand Parbat at Rohtak Road in New Delhi and showed slow movement of traffic on a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall.

IMAGE 2

We found that the image was captured by HT photographer Ajay Aggarwal in July 2020 at NH 24 near Mayur Vihar in Delhi as commuters crossed a waterlogged road after heavy downpour.

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

(Source: Hindustan Times/ Screenshot)

IMAGE 3

With help of Google reverse mage search, we came across an article published by The Week in July 2018 that carried the viral image and attributed it to news agency PTI.

The description along with the image mentioned that it is from Minto Bridge in Delhi's Connaught Place.

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

(Source: The Week/ Screenshot)

We then searched on PTI's image archives using the keyword 'Minto Bridge' and found that the image was taken on 13 July 2018 by PTI photographed Ravi Choudhary.

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

(Source: PTI/ Screenshot)

Further, not only is the viral image an old one, but it has also been morphed to add the hoarding questioning whether Delhites received water or not.

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

IMAGE 4

We found the viral image in an article published by The New Indian Express in July 2020.

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

(Source: The New Indian Express/ Screenshot)

RECENT REPORTS OF WATERLOGGING IN DELHI

As monsoon hit Delhi on Tuesday, 13 July, several parts of the national capital reported traffic jams and waterlogging as can be seen in the visuals captured by The Indian Express.

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

(Source: The Indian Express/ Screenshot)

News agency PTI also captured image of commuters wading through waterlogged Prahladpur underpass during rain in Delhi on Tuesday.

Old Images Used to Show Recent Waterlogging in Delhi After Rain

(Photo: PTI)

Evidently, a set of old images was shared to falsely show the current situation of New Delhi as monsoon hit the national capital.

