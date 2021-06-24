Images From India and Abu Dhabi Shared as ‘Yoga in Saudi Arabia’
None of the pictures show yoga being practiced in Saudi Arabia. One is from Abu Dhabi and the other from Ahmedabad.
A set of photographs is being shared on social media claiming to show people from Saudi Arabia practising yoga. Both images are shared with a claim in Hindi, which states that yoga does not belong to any community.
We found that one of the images was from Ahmedabad, where school children were participating in yoga whereas the other was from Abu Dhabi, where Bohra Muslims from India were performing yoga at a community centre.
This was shared in the backdrop of Yoga Day, which is celebrated on 21 June.
CLAIM
The photos are shared with a claim in Hindi, which states, "यह सऊदी अरब की कुछ तस्वीरें उनके मुहँ पे तमाचा है, जो कहते हैं कि योगा केवल एक समुदाय से तालुक रखता है"
(Translation: These are some photos from Saudi Arabia and are a slap on the face of those who say that yoga is only related to one community.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran reverse image searches on both photographs and found that neither of them were from Saudi Arabia.
IMAGE 1
Using reverse image search, we found a news report by Gulf News that carried the image. According to the report, 500 members from the Bohra Muslim community organised a yoga event at their community cultural center in Abu Dhabi. The event took place on the occasion of the third International Yoga Day in 2017.
IMAGE 2
Clearly, neither of these photographs show people in Saudi Arabia practising yoga. They are from a community event held in 2017 in Abu Dhabi and a school's practise session prior to the first International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, in 2015.
