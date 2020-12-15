Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest

The Quint found that all of these images are old and have no connection with the ongoing protests by the farmers.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
We found that all of these images are old and have no connection with the ongoing protests by the farmers.
i

With the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws gaining momentum with each passing day, a set of images is being circulated on social media with a claim that they show a massive gathering of people in support of the agitating farmers.

However, The Quint found that all of these images are old and have no connection with the ongoing protests by farmers in and around the national capital.

CLAIM

The images shared by one Zach Carter on Twitter had over 6,400 likes at the time of filing this report. The caption with which the images were shared reads: “250 *million* people on strike in India. The revolution will not be televised.” (sic)

Also Read
Video of 2015 Agitation in Kashmir Revived Amid Farmers’ Protest
Video of 2015 Agitation in Kashmir Revived Amid Farmers’ Protest
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/J91rF">here</a>.
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/898fd">here</a>.
An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archived version of the post can be accessed <a href="https://archive.is/ZBVSf">here</a>.
An archived version of the post can be accessed here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Also Read
No, This Pic Does Not Show Pfizer COVID Vaccine Creator Ugur Sahin
No, This Pic Does Not Show Pfizer COVID Vaccine Creator Ugur Sahin

WHAT WE FOUND

We ran a reverse image search on the aforementioned images and found that none of them is from the ongoing protests.

Image 1

Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

We found this image in a report dated 13 January 2020, on a website called Freely Magazine. Attributing the image to The Associated Press, the website mentioned that it is from a Trade Unions’ strike in India organised in January.

Another website called Portside also credited the image to AP photographer Ajit Solanki and mentioned that it was from the strike called by Trade Unions.

Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
(Source: Portside/Screenshot)

Next, we searched for photographs by Ajit Solanki on The Associated Press and found that this particular image was uploaded on 8 January 2020.

Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
(Source: AP/Screenshot)
Also Read
Video From 2019 US Rally Shared as Farmers’ Protest in London
Video From 2019 US Rally Shared as Farmers’ Protest in London

Image 2

Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

We found the same image in a report by NDTV dated 12 March 2018. According to the report, this image is from a march organised by farmers in Maharashtra to press their demands for complete loan waiver and transfer of adivasi land to farmers who have been tilling it for years.

Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)

The image was also shared by Communist Party Of India (Marxist)’s Sitaram Yechury on Twitter in 2018.

Also Read
2014 Image Revived to Claim Modi Visited Ambani’s Newborn Grandson
2014 Image Revived to Claim Modi Visited Ambani’s Newborn Grandson

Image 3 and Image 4

A reverse image search helped us track both these images to a nationwide shutdown called by CPI(M) members in January 2020.

According to Getty Images, both the images are from Amritsar.

Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
(Source: Getty Images/Screenshot)
Old Images From Jan 2020 & 2018 Viral as Ongoing Farmers’ Protest
(Source: Getty Images/Screenshot)

Clearly, old images from January 2020 and 2018 are being shared as the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws.

Also Read
No, Mayawati Didn’t Meet Anandiben in Support of Farmers Protest
No, Mayawati Didn’t Meet Anandiben in Support of Farmers Protest

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!