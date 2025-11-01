Fact-Check: Old Image of Shreyas Iyer in Hospital Linked to His Recent Injury

A photo allegedly depicting Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer smiling and posing on a hospital bed has circulated widely on social media, with many users connecting it to his recent hospitalisation after an injury sustained during the India–Australia match in Sydney.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image on the image which led us to a report by the Hindustan Times from . It featured the same image as the viral photo.
The report noted that Iyer shared an update about his shoulder injury which he sustained during the then India-England One Day International series.
We, then ran a relevant keyword search and found a post by Iyer on his official X page where he shared the same image. This post was shared on .
He wrote, "Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time Thank you for your wishes." (sic.)
Iyer's recent injury: Iyer suffered a spleen laceration with internal bleeding after a fielding injury during the third ODI against Australia on 25 October. He underwent a minor procedure, is stable and recovering well in Sydney under medical supervision.
Conclusion: The viral image is four years old and not a recent image of Iyer's who suffered an injury in Australia.
