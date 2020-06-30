Old Image Showing Chilean Protester Passed Off As Palestinian Girl

We also found that CNN had published an article on the ‘defiant stare’ of the girl in September 2016. The article was titled as: ‘Chile demonstrator's defiant stare goes viral’.

The protests in Santiago took place to mark 43 years since the bloody military coup. On 11 September 1973, Chile’s armed forces had attacked Chile’s democratic government which resulted in President Salvador being overthrown and killed.

As a result of the military coup, Augusto Pinochet, commander in chief of the armed forces, became Chile’s dictator.

Evidently, an old image is being falsely shared to claim that it shows a Palestinian woman fighting for Al-Aqsa mosque.