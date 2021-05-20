Old Image Shared As Cop Carrying Corpse Amid Second COVID Wave

An old photo of a cop carrying a corpse is being circulated online with the false claim that he was carrying the body in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun on his shoulders. It goes on to take a dig at the state government and questions why no ambulance or hearse is available.

This comes on the back of news reports highlighting the lack of healthcare facilities to treat COVID patients as a second wave ravages India.

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team found out that the image is from Fatehpur Sikri and was taken in 2020. Prashant Singh, one of the cops seen in the image, told us that they carried the corpse to the ambulance and not to the crematorium, as claimed.