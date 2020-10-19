Old Image Revived As Priyanka Gandhi’s Bihar Elections Campaign

A reverse image search led us to several posts on Facebook that were shared with the same claim in 2018, proving that the image is not recent.

A keyword search of the words “Priyanka Gandhi temple” on stock photography platform, Getty Images, led us to an image from her election campaign in 2009.

The caption mentions that she was leaving a Durga Temple during an election campaign for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on 12 April 2009. She can be seen wearing a saree similar to the one in the viral image.