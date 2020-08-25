Old Image Resurfaces With False Claim About Indira Gandhi’s Family

We also found an article by The Hindu, 'Mohammad Yunus dead' dated 18 June 2001, which stated that Mohammad Yunus was “a distinguished diplomat, former chairman of the Trade Fair Authority of India and a close friend of the Nehru family”.

He came in contact with Prime Minister Nehru as a student taking part in the freedom struggle. "Their friendship took firm roots and lasted more than three decades," the article further states.

Further, Indira Gandhi was married to Feroze Gandhi, earlier 'Ghandy,' and not 'Khan' as mentioned in the viral post, and her father-in-law was Faredoon Jehangir Ghandy.

Evidently, the image has been shared with a false claim about Gandhi's family.