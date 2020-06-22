An old picture of bodies of soldiers is being falsely shared as an image of Indian Army soldiers who died in the violent face-off that took place between the troops of India and China at the Galwan Valley on 15 June.While the exact origin of the image could not be ascertained, we found that the same image was published in a blog and an article in 2015.CLAIMThe image shared by one Facebook user ‘Kashmir update’ had over 680 shares at the time of publishing the article.The caption along with the image reads: “Pic from Ladakh Indian Army (sic)”.Twitter users shared the image with the caption: “Start count down.”WHAT WE FOUND OUTWe reverse searched the image on Google and found a blogpost by Times Press Africa published in November 2015. The blog that carried the viral image is titled as ‘Army buries decomposed bodies of 105 missing soldiers in Maiduguri’.“Nigerian Times gathered exclusively that the decomposed bodies of the men who were killed in an encounter with the terrorists last week Wednesday were brought to Maiduguri Monday evening in body bags and were confirmed by the Brigade Commander, Army Engineering Corps (sic),” the article reads.Times Now Airs Fake WhatsApp Forward on Death of 30 Chinese TroopsWe then reverse searched the image on Google with keywords ‘Nigerian times’ and found an article published in The Biafra Times in November 2015.The article titled as ‘Nigeria: Buhari Sacrifices 105 Nigeria Soldiers to Arm Boko Haram’ had also carried the viral image then.While The Quint’s WebQoof team has not been able to independently verify the origin of the image, it is certain that it does not show Indian Army soldiers who died in Galwan Valley on 15 June.We had earlier debunked another image showing a large number of coffins wrapped in the Indian tricolour which was being falsely shared as an image of the coffins of all the Indian Army personnel who died in the violent face-off.Japan Boycotting US Goods Over 1945 Nuclear Bombings? Not at All(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.