BJP Leaders Meeting Dilip Gosh Without Masks? No, Image is Old

Dilip Ghosh is presently getting treated for coronavirus at the Salt Lake branch of AMRI hospital in Kolkata. The statement mentioned that he is admitted at the COVID building and no visitors are allowed.

“Currently, he is admitted at the COVID building and as per protocol, no visitors are allowed. Also, no one, including doctors and Healthcare workers, can enter the building without proper personal protection equipment,” the statement added.

Evidently, an old image of Dilip Ghosh being admitted to hospital is being shared with a false claim that BJP leaders paid him a visit while he was being treated for COVID-19.