Old Image of Coffins Linked to Recent Ceasefire Violation by Pak 

The image was also used by FirstPost in 2013 and IndiaSpend in 2017, crediting the image to Reuters.

We also found the image in a Rediff News article dated 2010, stating that “CRPF personnel pay tribute to policemen who died in a Maoist attack in Dantewada.”

Further, reportedly six civilians and five soldiers were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, amid a major flare up at the LoC, not 28, as claimed.

NDTV had also reported the same figures, stating that four soldiers of the army and a Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector were killed in Pakistani firing.

Visuals reported by News18 and The Hindu of the tribute to the soldiers killed in the incident of 13 November are different from that of the viral image.