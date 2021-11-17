ADVERTISEMENT

Old Image From Telangana Used to Falsely Claim WB Police Cleaning Mosque

The image is from 2016 when Telangana police cleaned temples and mosques as a part of the Swachh Bharat programme.

Divya Chandra
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old image from Telangana was used to falsely claim that it showed West Bengal police cleaning mosques under Mamta Banerjee-led government.</p></div>
i

An image of police officers cleaning a mosque is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the condition of West Bengal police under the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

However, we found that the image is from Bhainsa, Telangana, and could be traced back to June 2016 when Telangana police officers cleaned temples and mosques as a part of the Swachh Bharat programme.

CLAIM

The text inside the image in Hindi mentions that the West Bengal police under Mamata Banerjee is cleaning mosques for people to offer prayer (namaz).

<div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://archive.md/7Fkmf">here</a>.</p></div>

You can view the archived version here.

(Source: Twitter/ Screenshot)

Several Facebook users shared the image with a similar claim and the archived version of the posts can be viewed here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

On performing a Google reverse image search, we came across a Facebook post from 2017 that carried the viral image.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The viral image was shared on Facebook in 2017.</p></div>

The viral image was shared on Facebook in 2017.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

On carefully looking at the viral image, we noticed a shop called 'SK Toys'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The image showed a shop called 'SK Toys'.</p></div>

The image showed a shop called 'SK Toys'.

(Photo: Facebook/ Altered by The Quint)

Further, a TinEye reverse image search led us to an image that was shared in 2017 in which the viral visual can be seen and the text in it suggested that it showed Hyderabad Police.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The image suggested that it showed Hyderabad police.</p></div>

The image suggested that it showed Hyderabad police.

(Source: TinEye/ Screenshot)

VIRAL IMAGE IS FROM TELANGANA, NOT WEST BENGAL

Using the aforementioned clues, we searched for SK Toys on Google and found that a shop called 'SK Toys World' is located in Telangana's Bhainsa.

We also found a Facebook post shared on 18 June 2016 that carried a slightly clearer version of the viral image and the caption along with it mentioned that it showed police cleaning Panjesha mosque in Bhainsa.

We compared this image with the one of 'SK Toys World' available on Google Maps and found similarities in the two.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Left: Viral image. Right: Image of shop in Bhainsa.</p></div>

Left: Viral image. Right: Image of shop in Bhainsa.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Also, images of Panjesha mosque in Bhainsa are available on Google Maps in which the shop 'SK Toys World' can be seen in front of the mosque. (Note: Swipe right to see the images.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Image of Panjesha mosque in Bhainsa.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Image of Panjesha mosque in Bhainsa.</p></div>

Meanwhile, with the help of Google Maps, we found that Panjesha mosque is located at a distance of 20 metres from the said shop.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google maps shows that Panjesha mosque is located near the said shop.</p></div>

Google maps shows that Panjesha mosque is located near the said shop.

(Source: Google Maps/ Screenshot)

INSIGNIA ON UNIFORM SHOWS TELANGANA POLICE

We also noticed that the insignia seen on a police officer's uniform in the viral image is not of West Bengal Police. Rather, it shows the insignia of Telangana Police.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Left: Viral image. Middle: Telangana police. Right: West Bengal police.</p></div>

Left: Viral image. Middle: Telangana police. Right: West Bengal police.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Further, speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, Kiran Khare, ASP Bhainsa said that the image is an old one from 2016 and was taken in Bhainsa.

"It is from Panjesha mosque situated in Bhainsa and the image was captured as a part of Swachh Bharat mission in 2016, carried out by Bhainsa Police."
Kiran Khare, ASP Bhainsa

Also, the Facebook account of Telangana State Police had shared images on 20 June 2016 and mentioned how police officers including DSP Bhainsa had cleaned temples and mosques as a part of the Swachh Bharat programme.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Telangana State Police had cleaned temples and mosques in 2016.</p></div>

Telangana State Police had cleaned temples and mosques in 2016.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

Evidently, an old image from Telangana was used to falsely claim that it showed West Bengal police cleaning mosques under the Mamta Banerjee-led government.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

