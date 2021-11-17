Old Image From Telangana Used to Falsely Claim WB Police Cleaning Mosque
The image is from 2016 when Telangana police cleaned temples and mosques as a part of the Swachh Bharat programme.
An image of police officers cleaning a mosque is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the condition of West Bengal police under the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.
However, we found that the image is from Bhainsa, Telangana, and could be traced back to June 2016 when Telangana police officers cleaned temples and mosques as a part of the Swachh Bharat programme.
CLAIM
The text inside the image in Hindi mentions that the West Bengal police under Mamata Banerjee is cleaning mosques for people to offer prayer (namaz).
WHAT WE FOUND
On performing a Google reverse image search, we came across a Facebook post from 2017 that carried the viral image.
On carefully looking at the viral image, we noticed a shop called 'SK Toys'.
Further, a TinEye reverse image search led us to an image that was shared in 2017 in which the viral visual can be seen and the text in it suggested that it showed Hyderabad Police.
VIRAL IMAGE IS FROM TELANGANA, NOT WEST BENGAL
Using the aforementioned clues, we searched for SK Toys on Google and found that a shop called 'SK Toys World' is located in Telangana's Bhainsa.
We also found a Facebook post shared on 18 June 2016 that carried a slightly clearer version of the viral image and the caption along with it mentioned that it showed police cleaning Panjesha mosque in Bhainsa.
We compared this image with the one of 'SK Toys World' available on Google Maps and found similarities in the two.
Also, images of Panjesha mosque in Bhainsa are available on Google Maps in which the shop 'SK Toys World' can be seen in front of the mosque. (Note: Swipe right to see the images.)
Meanwhile, with the help of Google Maps, we found that Panjesha mosque is located at a distance of 20 metres from the said shop.
INSIGNIA ON UNIFORM SHOWS TELANGANA POLICE
We also noticed that the insignia seen on a police officer's uniform in the viral image is not of West Bengal Police. Rather, it shows the insignia of Telangana Police.
Further, speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, Kiran Khare, ASP Bhainsa said that the image is an old one from 2016 and was taken in Bhainsa.
"It is from Panjesha mosque situated in Bhainsa and the image was captured as a part of Swachh Bharat mission in 2016, carried out by Bhainsa Police."Kiran Khare, ASP Bhainsa
Also, the Facebook account of Telangana State Police had shared images on 20 June 2016 and mentioned how police officers including DSP Bhainsa had cleaned temples and mosques as a part of the Swachh Bharat programme.
Evidently, an old image from Telangana was used to falsely claim that it showed West Bengal police cleaning mosques under the Mamta Banerjee-led government.
