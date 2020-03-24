Old Heatwave Map Used as Sound Waves Recorded During Janata Curfew

Consequently, we searched on Google with keywords ‘heatwave map India copernicus.eu’ and found a tweet shared by Copernicus EU on 4 June 2019. As per the tweet, the map shows the land surface temperature on 2 June and 4 June 2019.

It is noteworthy that the map, tweeted in 2019, which is actually a GIF, does not have any mention of ‘NASA Map of Sound waves’, like in the one that is viral on social media.