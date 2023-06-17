Fact-Check: Old Video of 2021 Gujarat Floods Being Shared as Cyclone Biparjoy

ADVERTISEMENT
According to news reports, the video is from the 2021 Gujarat Floods and is being shared as recent.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A viral video that shows flooding in a residential area has gone viral with people claiming it shows the condition in Gujarat due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

What is the claim?: The viral video claims that the Jamnagar district in Gujarat has suffered immense damage due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

  • We can hear a speaker saying "Our House" (in Gujarati) in the background.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar posts can be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: This video is from Jamnagar in Gujarat during the floods in 2021.

  • Two villages, namely Alia Bada and Moti Banugar of the Jamnagar districts, were submerged in water at the time.

How did we find out?: We did a reverse image search on Google using some of the screenshots from the viral video to find the source.

  • Then, we translated the Gujarati text on the video to English using the translation tool of Google lens.

  • It translated "ગુજરાત હવામાન સમા" as "Gujarat Weather Forecast."

  • We searched Gujarat Weather Forecast on Facebook with the Gujrati keywords "અલીબાડા જામનગર પૂર 2021 (Aliabada Jamnagar Flood)."

  • We came across a video that was the same as the viral video on Gujarat Weather Forecast's page on Facebook.

  • It was posted on 13 September 2021.

The caption translates to "#Ghudsia of #Jamnagar #village_bat_maan_fervayu"

(Source: Gujarat Weather Forecast/Facebook/Screenshot) 

Other Sources: We also came across another page on Facebook called "Rajkot Mirror News" that had posted the same video as the viral video.

  • It's caption was written in Gujarati as well. We translated it, using Google translate.

  • It translated "જામનગરનાં જીલ્લામાં મેઘ તાંડવ, જામનગરનાં જીલ્લાનાં ઉમરાળાગામમાં ઠેર ઠેર પાણી ભરાયા .પોતાના જીવ બચાવવા લોકો અગાસી પર ચડ્યા" to "Megh Tandav in Jamnagar district, Umralagam of Jamnagar district flooded everywhere. People climbed Agasi to save their lives."

  • We also found a news report from 2021 to check the occurrence of the floods.

  • Desh Gujarat published a report on 13 September 2021 which was the same date when viral video was first uploaded.

  • The report was titled "Flood in parts of Jamnagar districts."

It mentioned that two villages of the Jamnagar district had submerged into the water, due to floods. 

(Source: DeshGujarat/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: The video is old, from 2021 and is being shared as recent. It is evident that the viral video is from the 2021 floods in Gujarat that is being circulated in the light of Cyclone Biparjoy.

