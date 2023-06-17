Fact-Check: Old Video of 2021 Gujarat Floods Being Shared as Cyclone Biparjoy

A viral video that shows flooding in a residential area has gone viral with people claiming it shows the condition in Gujarat due to Cyclone Biparjoy.
What is the claim?: The viral video claims that the Jamnagar district in Gujarat has suffered immense damage due to Cyclone Biparjoy.
We can hear a speaker saying "Our House" (in Gujarati) in the background.
What is the truth?: This video is from Jamnagar in Gujarat during the floods in 2021.
Two villages, namely Alia Bada and Moti Banugar of the Jamnagar districts, were submerged in water at the time.
How did we find out?: We did a reverse image search on Google using some of the screenshots from the viral video to find the source.
Then, we translated the Gujarati text on the video to English using the translation tool of Google lens.
It translated "ગુજરાત હવામાન સમા" as "Gujarat Weather Forecast."
We searched Gujarat Weather Forecast on Facebook with the Gujrati keywords "અલીબાડા જામનગર પૂર 2021 (Aliabada Jamnagar Flood)."
We came across a video that was the same as the viral video on Gujarat Weather Forecast's page on Facebook.
It was posted on 13 September 2021.
Other Sources: We also came across another page on Facebook called "Rajkot Mirror News" that had posted the same video as the viral video.
It's caption was written in Gujarati as well. We translated it, using Google translate.
It translated "જામનગરનાં જીલ્લામાં મેઘ તાંડવ, જામનગરનાં જીલ્લાનાં ઉમરાળાગામમાં ઠેર ઠેર પાણી ભરાયા .પોતાના જીવ બચાવવા લોકો અગાસી પર ચડ્યા" to "Megh Tandav in Jamnagar district, Umralagam of Jamnagar district flooded everywhere. People climbed Agasi to save their lives."
We also found a news report from 2021 to check the occurrence of the floods.
Desh Gujarat published a report on 13 September 2021 which was the same date when viral video was first uploaded.
The report was titled "Flood in parts of Jamnagar districts."
Other news reports from The Quint, India Today and Business Standard confirmed the occurrence of the floods.
Conclusion: The video is old, from 2021 and is being shared as recent. It is evident that the viral video is from the 2021 floods in Gujarat that is being circulated in the light of Cyclone Biparjoy.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)