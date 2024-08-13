ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old and Edited Video From Canada Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Unrest

This video dates back to August 2023 and shows people celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in Canada.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing several people on the streets is going viral online to claim that Bangladeshi Muslims raising Pakistani flags and chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.

This video dates back to August 2023 and shows people celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in Canada.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is false and the video is edited.

  • The original video is from Canada and shows people celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in 2023.

  • The background chants in Bengali are also added over the original video.

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed boards of 'Lahore Tikka House' and 'Burger House' and 'Desi Burger' in the viral video and we found them located in Toronto, Canada on Google maps.

In the viral video, 'Lahore Tikka House' can be seen in the background.

This video dates back to August 2023 and shows people celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in Canada.

This is located in Toronto, Canada.

(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot altered by The Quint)

Other burger shops seen in the viral video can also be seen in this street view from Canada.

  • We then performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a very similar video shared by DJ Mian on Instagram.

  • This was shared on 25 August 2023 and was recorded in the same location.

  • The caption stated that it showed celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day.

  • We found several other similar videos shared by the artist and can be seen here, here, here and here.

  • None of these videos carried the Bangla slogans heard in the viral video.

What about the audio?: We reached out to Shahed Siddique, Head of input, Independent television from Bangladesh who confirmed to us that this video is not from Bangladesh.

  • He further stated that the slogans asks former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia to go to Pakistan.

Conclusion: An old, unrelated and edited video is going viral to claim that it shows Bangladeshi Muslims raising slogans for Pakistan while carrying Pakistani flags.

Topics:  Pakistan   Canada   Fact Check 

