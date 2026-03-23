Old Video Viral as Earthquake in Iran, Users Allude to Nuclear Testing

Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, a video showing a truck shaking on the side of a road is being shared on social media with the claim that it displays a recent earthquake in Iran that may be associated with nuclear tests.
The posts indicate the visuals of trembling trucks and dust ascending from mountains appear "unnatural," raising doubts about whether the vibrations resulted from nuclear testing.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the same video on YouTube from TRT World dated .
The video's description noted that the video showed the moment a powerful earthquake struck southern Iran near the port of Bandar Abbas.
Further, it stated that the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a magnitude 6.5 that prompted residents to flee their homes.
We also came across a report by American news publication CNN from November 2021 that featured the same viral clip. The report noted that an earthquake struck Iran in 2021.
Additionally, Al Jazeera reported on the same issue that two powerful earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 6.3 struck southern Iran near Bandar Abbas within a minute, killing at least one person and sending residents fleeing their homes.
Team WebQoof tried looking for reports about nuclear testing in Iran, however, we did not find any credible evidence to prove the same.
Conclusion: The viral video dates back to November 2021 and shows an earthquake in Iran. It is not linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
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