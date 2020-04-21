BMC’s Appeal in 2018 to Drink Boiled Water Shared Amid COVID-19

The Ghatkopar reservoir tank was to be operational from 7 May 2018 after completion of work, and in the initial days, there was a possibility that turbid water would have been supplied.

Speaking to The Quint, PRO of BMC said that the clipping in question is old and that the municipal corporation has made no such appeal in recent times.

“This clipping is old and unrelated to coronavirus. We have made no such appeal recently,” he said.

We also found posts dating back to 2018 that claimed that BMC had appealed people residing in selected areas of Mumbai to drink boiled water for seven days.