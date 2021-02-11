Old Clip Viral As ‘Jat Community Praising Modi Amid Farmers’ Stir’

In the aforementioned clip, a group of of people can be seen hailing the prime minister for abrogation of Article 370, the Triple Talaq Law and for the settlement of the Ram Mandir dispute.

This video is massively viral on Facebook and Twitter with a claim which reads, “दिल्ली के जाटों द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी का गुणगान- मोदी चालीसा” (Translation: Jat Community in Delhi sing praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.)