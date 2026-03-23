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Old Clip Showing Massive Crowd Outside Theatres Linked to Dhurandhar 2

We were able to trace this clip to 2023, where users claimed that it showed crowds for Gadar 2.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing a massive crowd outside a movie theatre is being linked to director-producer Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Users sharing the video claimed that it showed people waiting to enter the theatres to watch the film.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as we were able to trace this clip back to 2023, with users claiming that it showed visuals outside theatres of those waiting to watch Gadar 2.

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What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a post by Deccan Chronicle from January, featuring the same viral clip. The post noted that the visuals showed crowds outside theatres to watch The RajaSaab, starring actor Prabhas in Hyderabad.

  • Further, we also found a post on X from August 2023 featuring the same viral clip. The post noted that the video showed "craze of Gadar 2 in Bangalore."

Conclusion: It is clear that the viral clip is old and unrelated to Dhurandar: The Revenge. Team WebQoof was able to trace this clip back to 2023.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Dhurandhar 

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