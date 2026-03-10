ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video Viral as People Watching Football Amid Missile Strikes in Iran

We were able to trace this video back to at least 2018, noting that it has no link to the present situation.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, a video reportedly showing missiles in the night sky, while a set of people leisurely observe a football game in an open field is being shared on social media.

The claim: Those sharing this clip claimed that the incident was from Iran.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is old from 2018 and predates the current situation in West Asia.

  • As per reports, the video shows missiles fired from Saudi land in the Samtah Governorate to counter Houthi attacks.

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a report from August 2018 by Saudi media outlet Almowaten. The report included the same clip as shown in the viral post.

  • The report noted that the video showed missiles being fired from Saudi land in Jazan, Samtah Governorate to intercept Houthi missiles before they hit their intended targets within Saudi Arabia.

  • It also quoted residents of the area who told the news outlet that they were living their daily lives normally, and have become familiar to such incidents.

  • We also found posts on X by two handles featuring the same viral clip, dating back to August 2018 noting that the video was from Samtah.

  • Here is a preview of the post.&nbsp;

    (Source: X/Screenshot)&nbsp;

Conclusion: Team WebQoof was able to establish that this viral clip dates back to 2018 and has no connection to the ongoing situation in West Asia, as claimed.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check 

