Petrol Pump Ransacked Over Rising Fuel Prices? No, Old Clip Used

We also found another news report by an outlet called OdishaBytes which said the same thing.

Further, The Quint reached out to Kumbharapada Police Station in Puri, which we saw was mentioned in the news reports. Inspector Kulamani Sethi told us that the video is from the September 2018 incident and added that a case was registered against four people in this regard.

The Quint also reached out to a local journalist in Puri who confirmed that the video was of the September 2018 incident.

Therefore, it is clear that an old video of locals in Puri vandalising a petrol pump over allegations of petrol pilferage is being shared with the context that these are people who are angry about the rising prices of petrol and diesel in India.

The story was earlier debunked by BoomLive in 2018 when the same video had gone viral with the claim that a mob attacked a petrol pump in Odisha because petrol prices touched Rs 100 per litre.