Old Blood Donors' List Viral as Plasma Donors Amid COVID Pandemic

The list, which contains names, blood groups and phone numbers of roughly 64 so-called plasma donors is being shared on platforms as a response to people asking for plasma donations or simply as awareness notices amid the pandemic.

Plasma therapy, which uses the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients, is one of the investigational therapies being tried in India as part of the effort to fight the virus. Recovered COVID patients' immune systems may have created antibodies that fight the novel coronavirus. These antibodies build up and can be found in plasma, the liquid part of blood.