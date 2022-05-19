Old Celebratory Video Falsely Linked to Gyanvapi Mosque Case

A video, which could be traced back to at least 2019, has been revived on social media with a claim that it shows celebrations in Varanasi after the counsel representing the Hindu petitioners claimed that a shivling was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

The video shows men dressed in red 'lungis' (loincloth), dancing and playing instruments.

It comes in the backdrop of the ongoing court case, where it is being claimed that the mosque was built by demolishing a temple in the 17th century.

But clearly, the presence of this video even in 2019 makes it abundantly clear that the video can't be of recent celebrations. Several such claims around the Gyanvapi mosque have been doing the rounds. You can read our fact-checks here.