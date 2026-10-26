NSA Ajit Doval Saying They Took 'Nude Photos' of CJP Leaders Is a Deepfake

A video showing National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval purportedly talking about the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka is being shared on social media.
The claim: In the video, Doval can be heard saying, "We have let CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka go this time, but we have taken their nude pictures and videos. If they protest again, we will publish their pictures."
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a YouTube video featuring Doval in the same setting as the visuals in the claim, published in .
Since the video is from 2019, there is no possibility that Doval spoke about the CJP leaders' detention.
Is it AI?: We ran the video and audio tracks through AI-generated content detectors, such as Hive Moderation and Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector.
Hive's tool gave the clip a 99.4 percent likelihood of carrying AI-generated audio.
Hiya gave the audio a low score of three out of 100, noting that the voice was likely a deepfake.
We then ran it through Meta's AI detector, which confirmed that the video had been generated using Meta's AI tools on 25 October 2026.
PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking account on X called out the video in the claim, calling it a deepfake.
Conclusion: A deepfake of NSA Ajit Doval is being shared to falsely claim that they took obscene photographs of CJP leaders before releasing them from detention.
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