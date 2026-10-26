NSA Ajit Doval Saying They Took 'Nude Photos' of CJP Leaders Is a Deepfake

A video showing National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval purportedly talking about the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka is being shared on social media.

The claim: In the video, Doval can be heard saying, "We have let CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka go this time, but we have taken their nude pictures and videos. If they protest again, we will publish their pictures."