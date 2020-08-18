That’s Not Sushant’s Niece in Viral Video; AajTak, TOI Misreport
The video is actually of choreographer Manpreet Toor dancing with the late actor.
A viral video showing Sushant Singh Rajput dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s song ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ has been doing the rounds on social media with the claim that the woman in the video is his niece.
However, the video is actually of choreographer Manpreet Toor, dancing with the late actor.
CLAIM
The video has been shared widely on social media with the claim that Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen dancing with this niece, Mallika.
AajTak's Hindi news executive editor, Anjana Om Kashyap shared the video with the claim, "सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का ये वीडियो भी देखिए। मामू-भांजी की मस्ती। परिवार का प्यार! सुशांत की सबसे बड़ी बहन रानी की बेटी मल्लिका सिंह के साथ नाचते गाते !"
(Translation: Watch this video of Sushant Singh Rajput as well. Mamu-niece's fun. Family love! Sushant dances with eldest sister Rani's daughter Mallika Singh!)
The tweet had garnered over 76k retweets and 665k views at the time of writing this article.
Times Now also ran a bulletin show-casing this video to claim that all was well amongst the Rajput family and there were no signs of "disgruntle."
It was also reported by news outlets like Times of India and Aaj Tak.
ABP News Hindi and India TV too reported the viral video as Rajput's video with his niece, but took it down later.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The video is actually from 2017 of Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with choreographer Manpreet Toor and not his niece.
A reverse search of a still from the viral video led to a Pinkvilla article carrying the video, stating "Sushant was seen shaking a leg with YouTuber and choreographer Manpreet Toor. The duo was seen dancing on Madhuri Dixit’s popular song ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ in a field. Dressed in a red t-shirt, black jeans and red sneakers, the video is proof that Sushant was a lively personality and it indeed made us miss him a little more."
A keyword search led us to Manpreet Toor's Instagram profile who had uploaded a picture on 4 June, 2017 where Toor and Rajput can be seen in the same clothes and setting as the viral video.
Toor also issued a clarification on her profile, earlier today. She shared the video with the caption, "We can’t believe everything we read in the newspaper. But thank you for sharing this."
Evidently, the video has been falsely shared as Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with his niece.
