A video of a large number of people boarding a bus in haste amid the coronavirus pandemic, ignoring social distancing rules, is going viral as a scene from Mumbai and Delhi. However, we found that the video is from neither of these cities but is, in fact, from Kolkata.CLAIMThe video shows a large number of people falling over each other in their efforts to board a bus in haste. While most of them are wearing masks, all notion of social distancing appears to have been forgotten amid the rush to get onto the bus.Some people shared the video claiming that this had happened as people were boarding a BEST bus in Mumbai.Many people shared the same video claiming it was from Mumbai on Twitter and Facebook.We also found some people sharing the video claiming that it was from Delhi.No, Zee News Bulletin Did Not Claim India to Have Another LockdownWHAT WE FOUNDOn watching the video and listening to the audio, we could clearly hear people chattering in Bengali throughout the video. While passengers could be heard complaining about the lack of vehicles and transport (in Bengali), someone, ostensibly the bus conductor, can be heard saying, “Aste uthun, aste uthun”. (Translation: Get up slowly, get up slowly.)This made it clear that the video could not be from Mumbai, where the language used would have been Marathi or maybe Hindi, certainly not Bengali. Thus, it is most likely from Kolkata.Using this as clue, we ran a keyword search on Twitter and came across many people sharing it as from Kolkata.The user who uploaded the below video also said in the comments that this was from Kolkata, in answer to people’s questions about the location.We also found some people who had originally shared the video as Mumbai correcting themselves to say that it was Kolkata.During our search on Twitter, we also found a thread by a user called anv#. In the other video, uploaded on the thread, we can see what appears to be the same bus, but before the doors are opened. Outside the doors, the same blue covers can be seen and the inside of the bus looks exactly the same as in the viral video.Indian Ham Radio Enthusiast Did Not Connect With SpaceX Crew: NASAIn this video, someone can be heard saying, again in Bengali, that the bus will be travelling till Titagarh. Titagarh is a town in West Bengal, close to Kolkata.Therefore, it is clear that a video from Kolkata is being shared to claim that it is from Mumbai or Delhi.(This video was first fact-checked by Alt News.)(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.