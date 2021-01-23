No, US President Joe Biden Didn’t Call PM Modi a ‘World Leader’
We found that the tweet was posted by an imposter account and President Biden made no such comment about PM Modi.
The screenshot of a tweet purportedly made by the United States President Joe Biden has gone viral on the internet with a claim that he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “world leader” while thanking him for his greetings on him becoming the 46th US President.
However, we found that the tweet was posted by an imposter account and President Biden made no such comment about PM Modi.
CLAIM
One user claimed, while sharing the viral image, said, “अब तो USA के राष्टपति जी बिड़न ने भी वर्ल्ड लीडर बोला मोदी साहब को”
[Translation: Now even the President of USA, Biden, called PM Modi a world leader.]
The same image was shared by people on Twitter with similar captions.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We compared the viral tweet with an original tweet posted by President Biden on his Twitter handle (@JoeBiden) and saw two errors.
The name of the handle in the viral tweet was @JoeBidenPresid_ and not @JoeBiden). Secondly, the original handle of President Biden is a verified account and contains a blue tick. The viral image, on the other hand, didn’t contain a blue tick but had the US flag beside the handle.
We looked for the imposter account but found that the account was removed. However, we also found several users responding to the now-defunct account.
On 20 January 2021, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and PM Modi tweeted his congratulations to the incumbent President and said, “My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership.”
We didn’t find any response made by President Biden on PM Modi’s tweet, while this story was written.
Evidently, a tweet from an imposter account was shared to falsely claim that US President Biden addressed PM Modi as “world leader”.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.