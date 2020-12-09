No, This Pic Does Not Show Pfizer COVID Vaccine Creator Ugur Sahin

An image of a Turkish immigrant family is being circulated on social media with a false claim that the “boy in the yellow t-shirt” in the photograph is Dr Ugur Sahin, the CEO of Germany-based company, BioNTech SE, who developed the COVID-19 vaccine along with Pfizer Inc.

The photograph was clicked by photographer Candida Hofer in 1979 as part of her series documenting Turk immigrants in Germany. A volunteer-community which works on immigration and immigrant experiences, DiasporaTurk had shared the image on their Twitter account in August and explained that the boy in the yellow t-shirt went on to become a ‘lathe-leveling master.’