No, This Photo Doesn't Show Indira Gandhi Enjoying Seafood

A photo of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is being shared with a claim that although a 'Dattatreya Brahmin', she is seen happily gorging on seafood.

The photo is being shared in the backdrop of reports, quoting a temple priest from Pushkar in 2018, who had claimed that Rahul Gandhi's gotra (lineage) is 'Dattatreya' and he is a 'Kashmiri Brahmin'.

However, we found the photo has been blurred to make it look that way and in the original photo, she can be seen eating corn on the cob, known as bhutta in Hindi.

The photograph was clicked by veteran photographer and former assistant director of Information and Public Relations Department D Sridhar Naidu.