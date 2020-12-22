No, This Man Isn’t Wearing CPI(M)’s Mask; Image is Edited
The original image, found on several meme-hosting websites, has been flipped and edited to make the false claim.
An image of a man wearing a mask made out of ‘Fort Styllo’ briefs has been edited to falsely claim that he’s wearing a Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s mask.
We found the original image on several meme-hosting websites, dating back to May 2020, which has been flipped and edited to make the false claim.
CLAIM
The image was shared with the caption, “सी .पी .एम .मास्क.” (Translation: “C.P.M Mask”).
WHAT WE FOUND
A reverse image search on Yandex led us to a website, ‘Odd Stuff Magazine’ which carried the original image in May 2020.
The original image has been flipped and photoshopped. A comparison of the original image, its flipped version and the viral edited image can be seen below.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.