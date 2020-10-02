No, That’s Not NDTV Journalist Ravish Kumar Rolling on the Ground

The Quint also reached to Bukhari, who confirmed that the he’s indeed the man in the video. He was covering a fedayeen attack on a Congress rally in May 2006 at Poloview, near the city centre in Srinagar, as a correspondent for NDTV.

He explained that he was rolling on the ground to escape firing.

“I was doing a live after the rally was over and no one knew that one more militant was alive and was hiding nearby. All of a sudden there was heavy firing and I was in open, without any cover,” he stated.