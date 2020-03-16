No Proof To Suggest ‘Coronil Drops’ Cure Coronavirus (COVID-19)
With the number of coronavirus cases in India and across the globe rising every minute, misinformation around the virus has flooded various social media platforms. From the origin to prevention, precaution and cure, fake news factory is overworking on every aspect of the viral breakout.
CLAIM
A viral message on WhatsApp is being circulated with a claim that homeopathic medicine ‘Coronil Drops’ developed by Dr Sirkhot’s is effective in prevention of coronavirus.
The forward states that taking 20 drops of the medicine thrice a day for three days can help prevent the virus. The message is attributed to Dr Sirkhot’s Homeopathy clinic based in Mumbai and claims that the medicine (Coronil Drops) helps boost the immune system and reduce the virulence of the virus.
We received a query regarding this on our WhatsApp helpline number.
WHAT WE FOUND
After speaking to doctors and experts about the aforementioned medicine, The Quint can confirm that there is no evidence to suggest that ‘Coronil Drops’ helps prevent the virus.
1. What Is the Composition of Coronil Drops?
The viral forward suggests that the medicine works as an immune booster but makes no point about its composition. Speaking to The Quint, Dr Manpreet Kukreja, a homeopath with 11 years of experience says, “I would not recommend this medicine to patients, considering nothing is known about its composition.”
She further added that “little is known about coronavirus and it can be treated symptomatically but no preventive cure has been found, yet.”
2. Homoeopathy as a Cure for Coronavirus
Quint FIT earlier reached out to Dr Kushal Banerjee, a leading homeopath in the capital.
"First we need to understand that this virus is new and each medical system is trying to fight it within its means. We have no data to prove that any medicine will help. In such a case, we can only estimate what will work," Dr Banerjee said.
Similar claims were debunked by The Quint when Ayush Ministry issued an advisory stating that Arsenicum Album 30 can cure coronavirus.
Hence, while doctors and researchers are still studying the strain of the virus, no cure or prevention against it has been established so far. Basic hygiene and social distancing are being suggested as the best means by doctors to prevent the infection.
