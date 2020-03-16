No, PM Modi Isn’t Giving Free Masks Under Swachh Bharat Mission

Amid the rising fear of coronavirus, a message claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is distributing free masks under the Swachh Bharat Mission is doing the rounds. The message comes along with a web page link which directs the users to a registration form to enter their details and get free masks until 15 March.

However, this website is fake. There are multiple red flags that a user should be mindful of while navigating through such websites. Let’s look at each of these one by one.