No, India Was Not Excluded From Joe Biden’s Inauguration Ceremony

We searched for details on invitees and found a news report that said that foreign leaders are traditionally not invited on this occasion.

Apart from India, several other foreign missions were invited for the ceremony that included Russia, China, Ireland, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Another claim related to the inauguration ceremony went viral in November 2020 when people said that India’s former prime minister Manmohan Singh had been invited as the ‘chief guest’ for the ceremony. The Quint’s WebQoof team had debunked the claim.

Evidently, the claim that India was snubbed from President Biden’s inauguration ceremony is false.