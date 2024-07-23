Education Min Claims 'No Evidence of Paper Leaks' in 7 Years? Here Are the Facts

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, while answering a question in the Lok Sabha, said that there is no evidence that paper leaks have happened in the past seven years.

What did Pradhan say?: At around the 8:50 timestamp, he could be heard saying, "Honourable member has raised a question regarding question paper leak in last seven years, 70 times. Sir, with full responsibility, I would like to submit in front of house, to you sir, there is no evidence of paper leak in last seven years." Following this, Pradhan mentioned the NEET case being heard in the apex court.